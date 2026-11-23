Welcome! Nebraska beat a ranked team for the first time since 2016, ending a 31-game skid and burying Ohio State’s playoff hopes along the way.

🚨 BREAKING: Jensen Huang’s triumphant return to Nvidia. - CNBC

✈️ PLAN AHEAD: AAA expects 81.5 million Thanksgiving travelers, a hair under last year. The Sunday after is the busiest day. - AFAR

🍩 WHAT I’M BAKING: Classic Cinnamon Rolls - Me on Substack

‼️ UH-OH: Speaker Johnson is begging members to show up to work. - X

💥 REVERSE: U.S. Army plans to carry out detonation at Iowa plant on Wednesday despite indefinite pause - CBS

🔥 NEWSY: Former top aide to Pete Hegseth calls on him to resign - Politico

❌ NO: Should you mask up for holiday travel? Here’s what experts say. - Washington Post (free)

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BREAKING: Jensen Huang Returns to Nvidia

In a stunning twist, Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, less than two weeks after he resigned amid revelations of extramarital affairs with two employees who reported directly to him and a woman suspected by U.S. intelligence officials of being a Chinese spy.