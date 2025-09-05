Welcome! The Eagles’ Jalen Carter was ejected from last night’s Thursday Night Football game for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

🚨 🚨 GO READ THIS NOW: How a Top Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission Into North Korea Fell Apart - NYT (free)

🇨🇳 STUNNING: How China ‘stole data from every American’ in years-long hack - The Telegraph

🔥 BREAKING: Federal agents carried out the largest manufacturing raid in U.S. history, arresting hundreds at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

🇻🇪 HEADLINE: Venezuelan fighter jets flew over U.S. Navy ship in "show of force" - CBS

➡️ NEW: Hundreds of struggling Arkansas farmers ask federal government to save them - KATV

‼️ BOOM: White House to rebrand Pentagon the Department of War - Politico

