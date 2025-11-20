Welcome! Why do people keep dying at Disney World?

🔴 NEWS: Trump and Mamdani to meet today at White House - Politico

🚨 WHAT: Ex-GOP aide paid fetish artist to mutilate her, claimed it was an anti-Trump attack - NY Post

🚨 WHAT WHAT: Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was banned from traveling internationally for three months after an alcohol-related episode during a CODEL in Mexico - X

🔥 MUST READ: Behind the Curtain: Red alert - Axios

👀 WORTH READ: Tucker Carlson Goes Full Truther - City Journal

‼️ OUTRAGE: Protesters chant for an intifada and accost Jews at New York City synagogue - TOI

😂 LOL: DOJ admits full grand jury never reviewed final Comey indictment, further imperiling case - The Hill

An Absolute Moron

Rep. Jasmine Crockett blasted Lee Zeldin for taking donations from Jeffrey Epstein. Except, it wasn’t that Jeffrey Epstein. When confronted on CNN, she doubled down:

Jobs

The latest jobs report from September defied expectations, adding an additional 119,000 jobs despite the unemployment rate jumping up to a four-year high of 4.4%.

The labor force grew by 470,000 while the total number of unemployed people jumped to 219,000.

About 70% of the job gains came from healthcare and restaurants.

Industries like transport/warehousing and professional/business services shed more than 20,000 positions apiece.

Nearly 1 in 4 unemployed Americans (1.8 million) have been out of work for 27 weeks or longer.

Zoom out: The data, delayed by six weeks due to the government shutdown, is an already out-of-date picture of the domestic macro economy, but serves one major purpose: it will be the only final jobs data available between now and the next Federal Reserve meeting, where interest rates will be determined.

Alternative data: Although the official October jobs report will not be published due to the government shutdown, private data suggests a bloodbath in the jobs market last month. Challenger, Gray & Christmas claimed that U.S.-based employers cut more than 150,000 jobs in October, marking the biggest reduction for the month in more than 20 years. But there is some good news:

Nvidia

Markets surged this morning after Nvidia’s blockbuster earnings call, where the company reported sales and profits far above expectations.

Details: The chip maker’s $65 billion in sales in the last quarter would put the company on track for a stunning 65% growth trajectory on an annual basis. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described chip sales as “off the charts” with $500 billion in orders for AI chips in 2025 and 2026.

“There’s been a lot of talk about an AI bubble,” Huang said. “From our vantage point, we see something very different.”

UPDATE AS WE HIT SEND: The Dow gave up its 700-point morning gain and turned negative as the Nvidia surge fizzled out.

Taiwan

China’s President Xi is dusting off Mao Zedong’s “pen and the gun” strategy and using it as a new pressure campaign against Taiwan, according to exclusive reporting from The Wall Street Journal (free).

How it works: At home, China’s state media is reorienting culture to prepare for a national struggle against Taiwan. In the arts, war-themed plays depicting Taiwan as the enemy are the increasing majority of plays being approved, while on television, historical dramas that lionize Chinese Communist Party agents operating against Taiwan are seemingly ubiquitous.

Abroad, China is increasingly infringing upon Taiwanese airspace and waters while leveling unprecedented threats against the regional allies of Taipei. Just last month, a prominent Chinese general went on Twitter and threatened to cut off the new Japanese leader’s “dirty neck” following her supportive comments of Taiwan.

China’s strategy, described by those close to Beijing’s decision-making as Plan A, aims to coerce Taiwan into capitulation without firing a shot. The goal is to make the island’s position so economically, diplomatically and psychologically unbearable that negotiation with the Chinese leadership becomes the only viable option.

Looming behind this strategy is Plan B, a military takeover. This distinction is crucial, Hsu and other analysts said. Beijing is systematically fostering an environment where “gray zone” activities such as economic coercion or political interference become the norm, lowering the threshold for direct conflict.

Sign of the times:

WSJ : Millions of Kids Are on ADHD Pills. For Many, It’s the Start of a Drug Cascade.

Tens of thousands of kids who take prescription ADHD medication also wind up on other powerful psychotropic drugs—including antipsychotics and antidepressants, studies show. For some of them, the ADHD drugs themselves can be a trigger, according to doctors, patients and psychologists, who say additional medications are often prescribed to manage side effects such as insomnia, despite limited scientific evidence supporting these combinations in young, developing brains.

For one in five kids who take them, ADHD drugs are just the beginning. A Wall Street Journal analysis of Medicaid data from 2019 through 2023 shows that children who were prescribed a medication for ADHD were far more likely to take additional psychiatric drugs over the ensuing four years.

The Journal compared about 166,000 children aged 3 to 14 who started on ADHD medications in 2019 to kids who didn’t. The medicated group was more than five times as likely to be on additional psychiatric medications four years later. Factors such as differences in sex, race and foster-care status didn’t explain the gap.

Full story at WSJ (free).

The Private Equity Problem

Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani admitted he promised free transportation despite lacking the power to fund it.

