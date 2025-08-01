Welcome! Michael Phelps offered to give the Baltimore Ravens swimming lessons when it was revealed that a third of the team didn’t know how to swim.

🔥 NEWS: Trump administration refers Harvard to Justice Department in civil rights probe - Reuters

🚨 DISTURBING: She Was Murdered in Midtown Manhattan. The Internet Celebrated It. - The Free Press

😳 NOT THAT YOU CARE: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Are Dating - People

💥 OUCH: A giant pendulum ride at a Saudi Arabian fairground snapped in half mid-air, hurling riders to the ground and injuring at least 23 people (four critically) in a terrifying accident. - Fox

❌ OUT: Justice Department fired official whose husband operated controversial ICEBlock app - CBS

🎤 FALLOUT: Prosecutors say Sean “Diddy” Combs could face a much longer prison term than expected after his sex-crimes trial, opposing his bid for $50 million bail and noting his recent conviction carries up to 20 years in prison.

The Show Notes is my blueprint for the radio show and it is free this week while I am on vacation. Tune in now as Dan Mandis fills in for me.

Is This Woman Ok?

What Is Wrong With The Jobs Data?

The US economy added 73,000 jobs in July—an improvement over June’s weak gain of 14,000 but well short of the 100,000 positions economists had forecast.

The real shock came from revisions to earlier data: May’s job growth was slashed by 125,000, dropping from +144,000 to just +19,000, while June was revised down by 133,000, from +147,000 to a mere +14,000.

“This is a gamechanger jobs report,” said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “The labor market is deteriorating quickly.”

Here’s CNBC’s Sara Eisen:

Mamdani’s America

While NYC frontrunner Zohran Mandani dominates headlines with his plan for city-run grocery stores, a Kansas City news station just spotlighted a real-world test case—a taxpayer-subsidized market in its own backyard. It’s worse than you think.

Trade War

In a dramatic trade offensive, President Trump has slapped new tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners ahead of today’s deadline.

An executive order set hefty import duties ranging from 10% up to 50% on a list of 69 countries, aiming to “reorder the global economy” in America’s favor. For example, many Canadian goods face a 35% tariff, while Brazil is hit with 50%, India with 25%, and Taiwan with 20%, among others, all at similarly high rates. Goods from nations not specifically listed will be subject to a baseline 10% import tax.

Mexico averted a crisis for now with Trump granting a 90-day reprieve on threatened 30% tariffs on Mexico by extending their trade deal deadline. But Canada was singled out: just hours after Ottawa signaled plans to recognize Palestinian statehood, Trump hiked tariffs on Canadian imports from 25% to 35%.

Go deeper: Reuters, CBS, & CNBC

Harry Enten on Redistricting In Texas

Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine after 16 months of fighting, a move that could open multiple pathways to strike Ukraine’s key defensive “fortress belt” in Donetsk Oblast.

Details: Reuters verified footage showing Russian troops raising their flag in the devastated town, though Ukrainian officials dismissed the claim as propaganda. The capture places Russian forces within striking distance of Kostyantynivka, just six to eight kilometers away, and could allow for either a direct assault or a broader envelopment strategy consistent with Moscow’s recent operational patterns.

The fall of Chasiv Yar marks a significant step in Russia’s slow but steady advance in eastern Ukraine, as Moscow also intensifies pressure on Pokrovsk, located about 60 kilometers southwest. Analysts suggest Russia may seek to partially encircle Kostyantynivka before launching a full-scale street-by-street assault

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

OpenAI raises $8.3 billion as paid ChatGPT users reach 5 million - CNBC

Tale of two countries: Home prices rise in one half of U.S., fall in the other - Axios

Democrats retreat on the Green New Deal - Axios

The death of cable TV may be the birth of streaming sports aggregation - CNBC

Laura Loomer Claims Two More Trump Heads in Just 24 Hours - Yahoo

Why Ford’s Made-in-America Strategy Hurts It in Trump’s Trade War - WSJ (paywall)

The AI Company Capitalizing on Our Obsession With Excel - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot: