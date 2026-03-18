Welcome! Brent crude oil futures just hit $110 per barrel.

🚨 ALARM: Democrats are privately admitting the DHS shutdown has been a disaster.

‼️ NEWS: USAID is investigating over 100 UNRWA officials for both ties to Hamas and participation in the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks - NY Post

🐄 James Talaraico in 2022: "I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign... We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses." - X

🚀 WATCH: NASA astronauts are doing a space walk LIVE right now to fix a solar panel on the International Space Station. - Space

➡️ MUST READ: Conservatism’s Formation Crisis - Public Discourse

❌ BOOM: The “Squad” left suffers complete wipeout in Illinois - Axios

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