Welcome! The New York Fed says that more Americans are skipping meals because food is too expensive.

👀 MUST READ: SpaceX IPO: Why the $2 Trillion Valuation Doesn’t Add Up - Prof G Media

🔥 POWERFUL: How Ben Sasse Raised Me - The Free Press

‼️ NOTABLE: Joe Scarborough Nukes DNC Chair Ken Martin as ‘Just Horrible at His Job’: ‘What’s Wrong With Him?’ - Mediaite

🚨 NEWS: Biden sues justice department to block release of Hur interview audio - The Guardian

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Last Night

Four-term Sen. John Cornyn suffered a historic primary runoff defeat last night, losing by nearly 30 points to the ethically challenged Ken Paxton.

Cornyn, who came just a few votes short of becoming Senate majority leader, carried only two of Texas’ 254 counties after President Trump issued a late endorsement of Paxton.

The scale of the swing is staggering. In the first round of the primary on March 3, Cornyn received 42% of the vote while Paxton received 41%. Last night, Paxton turned that narrow first-round deficit into a landslide.

Elsewhere in Texas, my longtime friend Chip Roy lost the attorney general runoff to Mayes Middleton by roughly 10 points.

There will be plenty of discussion about candidate quality on the right, and there should be. But Republicans should also keep their eyes open to what is happening on the other side. Across the country, Democrats continue nominating candidates who can only fairly be described as radical.

New Jersey : Adam Hamawy has a longtime relationship with the terrorist mastermind Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman and volunteered with an Al-Qaida-tied group in Bosnia. He is currently the leading Democratic congressional candidate in New Jersey's 12th district. - JI

Michigan : Abdul El-Sayed lied about being a doctor, mourned the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and said he “struggles with questions of whether Israel should exist as a Jewish state.” He currently leads the field to be the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan. - X, X, Politico

Maine : Graham Platner is a self-described communist with a Nazi tattoo, who said that a Purple Heart recipient was a "dumb motherf---er didn't deserve to live." He is currently the leading Democratic Senate nominee in Maine. - Fox News

Texas: James Talarico is the Democratic Senate nominee who will face Ken Paxton in November. The clips speak for themselves:

The southern border should be like our front porch.

The American flag is a complicated symbol.

God is non-binary.

Talarico doubles down on God is non-binary.

God asked Mary’s permission.

Illegal aliens are the most patriotic.

No free and fair elections.

Why did Talarico miss so many votes?

Talarico loves trans kids.

Kill the children.

First non-meat campaign.

Jesus helped me reckon with my own whiteness.

Cisgender men.

How can you call yourself a Christian and use greenhouse gases?

There are SIX gender.

BLOOMBERG : Americans Are About to Pay Even More at the Grocery Store

As Americans confront a surge in prices at the pump, another inflation wave is headed for the grocery store. A combination of factors including bad weather, tariffs and a dwindling cattle herd are already pushing up grocery prices at an above-average pace. In April, they rose by the most in nearly four years, and economists say the impact of the Iran war and a potential El Niño weather pattern will only add to pressures into 2027. The hit to US household finances from higher grocery bills is set to intensify just ahead of the November midterm elections, amplifying affordability as a defining issue. And to a greater extent than the surge in gas prices, the slower-moving food shock will be difficult to reverse quickly because the size of autumn harvests is determined by planting decisions made in the spring.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).

What Could Go Wrong??

FT : Donald Trump’s Board of Peace fund is empty

The official fund for Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is empty and the organisation is stuck in a legal and political limbo that has held up projects to rebuild Gaza. The US president described the board, which solicited $1bn “lifetime membership” fees from world leaders, as one of the “most consequential” international organisations created. Member states pledged $7bn for the board’s Gaza “relief package”, and Trump promised a further $10bn in US funding. But four months after its establishment, the board’s financial fund set up by the World Bank has received no money from donors, according to four people familiar with the matter. “Zero dollars have been deposited,” one said.

Full story in the Financial Times (paywall).

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Pickleball craze peters out - Axios

CNN quietly planning major change involving ‘NewsNight’ host Abby Phillip: report - NY Post

The JP Morgan ‘Sex Slave’ Court Case is Off to the Most Insane Start Imaginable - Barstool

AI’s education explosion leaves teachers in the dark - Axios

Five of seven people trapped in Laos cave found alive by rescuers - CNN

Travis Kelce buys stake in MLB’s Cleveland Guardians - NBC

Exclusive - Senior Ukrainian commander sees imminent ‘turning point’ in war - Reuters

Europe Is Starting to Think Putin Will Expand the War Beyond Ukraine - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot:

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