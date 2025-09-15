Welcome! The Cowboys' kicker is a software engineer who only started kicking because his wife told him to. Here’s how he won the game yesterday.

👀 MUST READ: I’m Autistic. RFK Jr. Is Right to Hunt for Root Causes. - Leland Vittert at WSJ (free).

😂 LOL: Trump is not a fan of the new kickoff rule in the NFL. - X

🔥 NEWS: Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani’s bid for mayor - Politico

🚨 PROBLEM: AI hype is masking recession signals in the market - Axios

💣 AGAIN: FBI nabs 2 men for allegedly placing incendiary device under FOX affiliate news vehicle - Fox News

⛪️ ESCAPE: Defiant nuns flee care home for their abandoned convent in the Alps - BBC

