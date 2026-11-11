Welcome! Miami University (Ohio) received an unsportsmanlike penalty for displaying fake field goal posts on the scoreboard.

🥊 FIGHT: Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin say they will not vote for Chuck Schumer as majority leader. - PBS

👀 WHAT I’M READING 1: Democrats Pulled in Moderates. Can They Hold On to Them? - NYT (free)

👀 WHAT I’M READING 2: The Legal ‘Nuclear Option’ That Threatens to Upend the Baseball Lockout - WSJ (free)

‼️ CHOSEN: House Republicans picked Jim Jordan over Steve Scalise, 106-73, to lead them in the minority next year. Senate Republicans kept John Thune without a single objection. - CBS News (free)

🛡️ SURVIVES: The House voted 211-204 to bury Thomas Massie’s impeachment resolution against Pete Hegseth in the Judiciary Committee. Eleven Democrats did not show up to vote. - CNN

😂 LOL: Mark Levin went on a Twitter tirade after getting locked out of his AOL account.

🇺🇦 NOTABLE: Russia and Ukraine agree to a large prisoner exchange as talks conclude with no major breakthrough - AP

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📺 The Hardest Hit in Hockey… Ever?

A stunning hit left an Ottawa Senators player unconscious on the ice in last night’s game against Washington. No penalty was assessed.

The Rubio Hit Job

The Washington Post devoted more than 2,100 words to a meretricious hit piece on Marco Rubio for the apparent offense of attending five University of Florida football games this season to watch his son play football.