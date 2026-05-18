Welcome! JPMorgan just released its annual summer reading list.

‼️ MUST READ 1: “Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West.” - Axios

👀 MUST READ 2: Democrats Battle to Politicize the Georgia Supreme Court - WSJ (free)

🚊 MASSIVE: A strike is wreaking havoc on the nation’s largest commuter rail system in New York. - NY Post

💣 NOTABLE: Trump warns Iran ‘clock is ticking’ as new drone attacks hit UAE and Saudi Arabia - NBC

🚁 NEWS: Trump’s Latest White House Renovation Plan: A Helipad on the South Lawn - WSJ (free)

👂 I am off radio today, but Elijah Haahr is filling in. Listen live here.