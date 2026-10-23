Welcome! It is Friday, the midterms are 11 days away, and if you live in Georgia and want to vote by mail, today is your last day to ask for a ballot.

🚨BREAKING. First Lady Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine, Localized to Oleshky - White House

🇸🇴 BURIED: From 2025, Ashley Rindsberg at Pirate Wires showed how the fact-checkers turned Ilhan Omar’s father, a colonel in the army of Somalia’s Marxist dictatorship, into a “teacher trainer.” - Pirate Wires

🏠 MOVING OUT: Rep. Ilhan Omar says she will leave her Washington home after federal agents searched it in a criminal probe of her family’s immigration paperwork. - PBS NewsHour

🚔 ARRESTED: Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas surrenders to federal authorities and faces racketeering, bribery, money laundering, and marijuana conspiracy charges. - CBS News / NBC Washington

⏰ TIMING: Gov. Abigail Spanberger says the timing of the indictment undermines the Justice Department’s longstanding policy of not taking legal action close to an election. - Nick Minock

😡TARIFFS AND CORRUPTION. The Wall Street Journal finds voters are fully soured on tariffs and Democrats have taken advantage of it. Also notable is that, according to CNBC, corruption is now one of the biggest drivers of voter rage. The former is why so many are voting Democrat and the latter is why so many are staying home.

🛢️ DRAFTED: President Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to boost domestic oil production and refining. - Reuters / Javier Blas

📉 YIELDS: The 10-year Treasury yield drops more than 19 basis points in a day, closing below 5% for the first time in a month as investors flee AI stocks. - Yahoo Finance / Nick Timiraos

🗳️ NO STUDENT IDs: The Supreme Court lets New Hampshire bar student IDs for voting in the midterms. - CBS News

🛑 HALTED: A federal judge orders the Trump administration to halt its noncitizen voting investigation in 9 states, Georgia included. - Axios

⚖️ RECUSE: The Justice Department moves to boot 2 Minnesota federal judges from cases after they criticized the deportation crackdown in the New York Times. - FOX 9

📰 CORRECTED: Politico admits it mischaracterized Susie Wiles’s role in the press secretary’s Hannity interview after a White House ultimatum. - Mediaite

📺 TOO FAR: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine denounces Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad featuring Amy Acton’s estranged mother. - AP

🧪 HACKED: Quest Diagnostics says “certain patient records” were accessed in a cyber breach. - ABC News

🚢 RUNNING ON EMPTY: Iran’s shadow tankers have run out of oil after months of U.S. blockade. - Iran International

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