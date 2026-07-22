Welcome! As speculation grows as to where LeBron James will play next year, the Miami Heat posted a link to a scheduled live stream titled "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference" before quickly deleting it.

👀 NEWS: U.S. identifies 3rd service member ‘believed’ killed in Iranian attack - NBC

‼️ NOTABLE: 6,600 noncitizens registered to vote after error in New Jersey motor vehicle system - AP

🔥 MUST READ: The false claims, chaos and coverups behind the Trump administration’s killing of two American citizens - CNN (free)

💊 FREEZE: RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz announced HHS is pausing roughly $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota over "suspected fraud and noncompliance." Newsom and Walz are furious - Washington Examiner

🛢️ OIL: Only 9 ships transited the Strait of Hormuz Tuesday, down from 13 Monday. Brent is at $92 and climbing - IranWire (free)

⚽️ DATA: World Cup final draws record 62.8M U.S. viewers - Axios

📺 WATCH: Brandon Gill ran circles around the Smithsonian Museum director. - X

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