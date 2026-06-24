Welcome! The woman who emptied a Knicks trash can in New York City and then stole it was a DEI executive at JPMorgan Chase who was promptly fired.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump cancels signing of major housing bill - Politico

🔥 NEWS: The IAEA chief says inspectors will return to Iran's nuclear sites under the interim deal as Trump and Tehran trade contradictory claims about whether anything's actually scheduled. - NPR

🥊 BEATDOWN: Mamdani-backed Brad Lander crushed Rep. Dan Goldman in the NY-10 primary, part of a DSA “clean sweep” of NYC House races. - Axios

🗳️ SOUTH CAROLINA: AG Alan Wilson routed Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette in South Carolina’s GOP gubernatorial runoff, another race where Trump’s late endorsement didn’t carry the day. - PBS (free)

💰 PROBLEM: The Pentagon told senators it needs roughly $80 billion to cover the Iran war — nearly triple Hegseth’s earlier $29 billion estimate. - Fox News

➡️ HEADLINE: NCAA panel approves new eligibility rules giving Division I athletes 5 years to play 5 seasons - NBC

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