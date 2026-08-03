Welcome! I’m back from my family vacation. Brace yourselves, because there is a lot to cover, and I mean a lot. While I was staring at a lake, the world did not have the decency to hold still. Iran did not hold still. The Strait of Hormuz did not hold still. Gas prices did not hold still, and by the way, when gas doesn’t hold still, neither does your grocery bill, neither does beef, neither does the cost of getting your kid to school. It’s all one story. It’s always all one story.

The Democrats did not hold still either. They spent my vacation doing what they do best, which is finding the most resentful, downwardly-mobile, master’s-in-puppetry-arts socialist in every zip code and handing him a microphone. I go away for a week and come back and somehow there are more of them. They multiply, like rabbits, but like the crazy killer bunny rabbit that went after Jimmy Carter.

And — here’s where this emails starts — my own side didn’t cover itself in glory while I was gone.

So here’s the plan for the next three hours. We’re going to walk through all of it. The stuff you already know I was right about — and I will be gracious, I’ll only say I told you so once or twice. The stuff that broke while your honest broker was eating barbecue. And the stuff nobody in Washington wants to talk about because it doesn’t fit the script.

I’m rested. I’m caffeinated. I’ve got a week of receipts. Let’s get after it. Tune in now.

👀 NEWS: Blanche Cuts a Deal With Cornyn to Get His Nomination Back on Track - NOTUS

🥊 FIGHT: Sen. Bernie Moreno publicly called on his ex-son-in-law, Rep. Max Miller, to resign over "erratic and dangerous behavior" toward Moreno's daughter and granddaughter. - Fox News

‼️ MUST READ: Six months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother was kidnapped from her bed, investigators have little to show beyond a trail of missteps - WSJ (Free)

🗳️ TOMORROW: The fight for Michigan: How a marquee Senate primary became the Democrats’ latest proxy war - CNN

🔥 MUST READ: We Discard the Lessons of WWII at Our Peril - National Review

➡️ RIP: Former Rep. Kay Granger, the first Republican woman to represent Texas in the House and former Appropriations chair, has died at 83 - Texas Tribune (free)

🇪🇸 STUNNING: Death toll from migrant rush into Spanish enclave in North Africa rises to 72 - Reuters

🏀 THE WNBA MESS: Cheryl Reeve sends clear message to Sophie Cunningham with ‘Trans Kids Belong’ shirt during Fever-Lynx game - Outkick

The Other Iran Story

A sweeping cyberattack has targeted water systems in at least seven states, raising fears that Iran may be probing one of America’s most vulnerable pieces of infrastructure.

Details: No water supplies have been compromised, but officials are scrambling to secure systems that control chemical levels and water pressure. Investigators have not formally blamed Iran, though the attacks carry no apparent financial motive and follow a surge in Iranian cyber activity against U.S. infrastructure.

Big picture: The news comes after President Trump again called off a major attack on Iran over the weekend, while teasing another potential peace deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But there remains little clarity surrounding the Iran-Oman negotiations and no indication that Tehran is willing to allow vessels free passage through the waterway, as Trump has demanded. Instead, Iran says the talks are focused on establishing a new shipping route, not on whether the strait itself will be fully reopened.

This quote from The New York Times is hard to dispute: