Welcome! Krispy Kreme stock has officially outperformed NVIDIA over the past year.

📉 CRASH: Yesterday was Wall Street’s worst day since April 2025. The Dow lost 1,833 points, the S&P 500 fell 4.36%, and the Nasdaq dropped 5.52% into correction territory as the AI trade unwound. Trump told voters “you only have yourselves to blame.” - CNBC

🚨 BREAKING: Major Investors Are Skeptical Anthropic IPO Can Achieve $1.5 Trillion Valuation - WSJ (free)

🗳️ STILL COUNTING: Scott Colom leads Cindy Hyde-Smith by about 1,900 votes in Mississippi; Mary Peltola leads Dan Sullivan by roughly 600 in Alaska. - CBS (free)

👀 STAT OF THE DAY: James Talarico's 4.4 million early votes alone beat Ken Paxton's 4.25 million total votes, so the Texas Senate race was over before Election Day - Dallas News

🚙 TRENDING: Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck - CNBC

🙄 PREDICTABLE: Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of all 548 people on the state’s death row - X

📺 NEWS: President Trump is slated to tape an interview with Ross Douthat this Sunday morning for 60 Minutes.

🎖️ DEFIANT: Hegseth posted a video calling Massie’s impeachment articles a “sham” and vowing “it won’t work with me” — as NBC reports Trump is discussing replacements and Thom Tillis says “he needs to go.” - The Hill (free)

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