Welcome! I hadn’t wanted to spend time here on this, but in light of all the comments in posts and emails I’ve gotten, I just want to say thanks for all the thoughtful notes about me, my family, and our safety. As many of you have noted, I perhaps have been too relational and open about travel, etc. and will be more mindful about not doing so. (I’m traveling today and never said anything about it. I’m learning!) Likewise, my team has been very insistent on having security with me for events now. I hate that it’s come to this and these concerns. I already have to fly in and out of a private terminal in Atlanta (not flying private, though) because of security. Now I’m having to buy an extra ticket to have security travel with me, go to events, etc. All that said, thanks both for your concern and for those of you who are paid subscribers. The budget to have security travel with me places, use the secure terminal, etc. wouldn’t be possible except for your subscription. So, on multiple levels, thanks for your concern and help.

🔥 NEWS: The TikTok deal was just approved by the CCP per President Xi on a call with Trump. - X

🚨 BREAKING: AOC is preparing to run for President or Senate. - Axios

📲 PROBLEM: Chinese users are complaining of scratches on the new iPhone 17.

❌ OUT: Texas A&M president resigning following backlash over video of gender identity discussion in classroom - CBS

‼️ JUST IN: House passes Trump-backed plan to avert government shutdown - Fox News

👀 MUST READ: Top Biden aide admits president struggled in final years in office - Axios

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.