Welcome! A California city just made history by allowing throuples and foursomes to legally register as partners.

🚨 BREAKING: Russell Brand has been convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. - Fox News

🔥 CHAOS: The Dow had its best day since April of 2025 yesterday, surging more than 1,500 points before dropping more than 1,000 this morning.

🫏 THE DATA: 75% of Americans will live in a state with a Democratic governor, and 53% will live in states with Democratic governors and legislatures. The Dems flipped 12 legislative chambers, dismantled five Republican state trifectas, shattered 11 GOP supermajorities, and built 12 of their own.

‼️ HEADLINE: Marco Rubio ‘on resignation watch’ from Trump administration after midterms disaster - The Independent

👀 MUST READ: Stop what you are doing and go read Ted Cruz’s post-election breakdown.

❌ STUNNING: Americans voted against data centers in 40 out of 41 local ballot initiatives. - SA

💰 QUOTE: “Rich people are back on the menu in Washington.” - Politico

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