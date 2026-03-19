Welcome! Senator Markwayne Mullins’ nomination for Secretary of Homeland Security has advanced to the floor of the Senate on an 8-7 vote in the Homeland Security Committee. Sen. Rand Paul opposed him. Sen. John Fetterman supported him.

On Propaganda. I’m noticing in the comments to my morning pieces lately that the people who really hate Donald Trump are really willing to believe that I am now just a peddler of propaganda because I support the effort in Iran and think it is going well. I actually find that to be a damning indictment on how broken people are by Donald Trump. I’m perfectly willing to criticize the President. I just would note how rare it is that those who always criticize him are willing to give him credit. I have plenty of concerns about the war, whether he’ll pull out too soon, and how long it will last. But I also think the press is relentlessly negative, unwilling to cover how successful it has been so far, and a great many people want the effort to fail and cannot conceive of it succeeding because Trump is in charge, and they don’t like him.

And Before You Bring Up Vietnam. I’ve seen that too. “I’m old enough to remember the government lying about Vietnam.” Well, I’m old enough to remember the press corps lying about Joe Biden, lying about the security of the border, and lying about every horror that would happen if we moved our embassy to Jerusalem, got out of the Paris Accord, etc. etc. etc. The press corps is absolutely invested in amplifying any and all negative stories to hurt this war effort.

🚨🚨🚨Tulsi Gabbard Declines to Say She Disagrees With Joe Kent.

Intolerance. Governor Sarah Sanders of Arkansas was asked to leave The Croissanterie, a restaurant in Little Rock, AR, because she made the staff uncomfortable. This also happened to her in Washington when staff at The Red Hen asked her to leave. That restaurant then went out of business. Employees of The Croissanterie are online bragging they are proud and gay. By the way, they waited for her to eat and pay before telling her to leave.

No Commies. Costa Rica has closed its embassy in Cuba, announcing it is time to purge the western hemisphere of communist nations.

A Trump Policy That Worked. The National Guard patroling DC. “Based on year-over-year percentages, DC is on pace for just 49 murders in 2026. That would be at least the lowest since 1960, but maybe the lowest since the Civil War.”

A Trump Policy That Did Not Work. Tariffs. Turns out that not only did tariffs raise prices you pay for things, but retailers then raised prices even more so you’d think it was just the tariffs. But, if you ever read Milton Friedman, you’d know that was going to happen.

Predictions. Major League Baseball is partnering with Polymarkets. Games are going to get rigged. It’s only a matter of time. The corruption of sports betting and predictions markets will ruin even more of our culture. Might as well put Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame now.

Guess Who

You don’t need to understand what she is saying, though she is talking about how her father appreciated the unity of the Iranian people.

That would be Ali Larijani’s daughter, who got back to Iran from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was an oncology doctor.

The New York Post has a detailed article today on how many of the leading terror masters of Iran had children working in the United States. The man who oversaw the murder of 35,000 Iranian citizens just a few months ago had a daughter working in the United States, not far from a large Iranian refugee population and Emory University was happy to have her.

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