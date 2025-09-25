Welcome! We are less than six days away from a government shutdown.

🔴 DEVELOPING: Dallas ICE gunman’s handwritten note threatened ‘real terror,’ FBI reveals - Fox News

🚨 HEADLINE: Former FBI Director Comey expected to be indicted soon in Virginia federal court - CNBC

🔥 NEW: US economy grew way faster than expected in the second quarter - Fox Business

‼️ IMPORTANT: The most important court case you’ve (probably) never heard of - The Hill

📈 DATA: Six in 10 big city mayors called juvenile crime “serious or very serious” - Politico

😂 LOL: Kathy Hochul viciously booed at Ryder Cup opening ceremony on Long Island - NY Post

👀 HEADLINE OF THE DAY: Chinese studio criticized for using AI to make gay couple straight in body horror film - NBC

