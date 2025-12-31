Welcome! 2025 will end with the largest one-year drop in homicides on record.

⛔️ THIS IS BAD: Trump Admin Scores Visa for Founder of Russian Propaganda Outlet - The Bulwark

😳 YIKES: US measles cases surpass 2,000, highest in 30 years - ABC

🔥 NEWSY: The Incident That Prompted Trump to Ban Epstein From Mar-a-Lago’s Spa - WSJ (free)

‼️ DISTURBING: Inside the Plot to Conceal Assad’s Crimes - NYT (paid) (free)

💔 DEVASTATING: Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F Kennedy, dies aged 35 - BBC

END OF AN ERA: Warren Buffett is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after leading shareholders to a 3,950,000% return since 1965.

