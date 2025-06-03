Welcome! Police can’t figure out how to catch a pet zebra on the loose in Tennessee.

🚨 UPDATE: The firebomber in Colorado resorted to Molotov cocktails after being denied the right to purchase a firearm.

🔥 MUST READ: Wall Street Is Sounding the Alarm on U.S. Debt. This Time, It’s Worth Listening. - WSJ (free)

💨 STAT: U.S. marijuana use among those 65 and older surged 46% over the past two years.

📺 MUST WATCH: JD Vance’s wife still does her own grocery shopping.

⛳️ GOLF: Bryson DeChambeau is hitting golf balls on the White House lawn with President Trump this morning.

😳 NEW: The protestors from Columbia University are now calling for cops to be killed.

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

One Million Russians Likely Dead In Ukraine