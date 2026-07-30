Welcome! A WNBA owner was fined and suspended by the league for calling a pair of teenage Sophie Cunningham fans "fucking insane."

🏀 THE OTHER WNBA STORY: The WNBA’s own social media team posted a video of Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers wagering $400 on a game, then quickly deleted it after viewers pointed out that league rules prohibit players from betting on games.

👀 DATA: GDP dipped to 1.5% while inflation ticked up to 3.3%. - CNBC

‼️ QUESTION: Is Elon Musk preparing to buy Verizon? - SEMAFOR

🔥 HEADLINE: New details in the OpenAI Hugging Face hack show how far agents will go: ‘It’s now remarkably easy’ - CNBC

⚓️ FASCINATING: The Daring Mission to Recover World War II POWs From the Bottom of the Ocean - WSJ (free)

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Chaos In Michigan

Moderate Democrats are sounding the alarm over two developments in Michigan politics.

The radical DSA-aligned Abdul El-Sayed has opened up a 15-point lead against his closest primary opponent according to brand new polling in Michigan’s open Senate race to replace longtime Democratic Senator Gary Peters. El-Sayed is a noted antisemite who mourned the loss of Iran’s Ali Khamenei and is so radical that Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer just last week endorsed his moderate opponent, Haley Stevens.

Why the panic: The winner will face presumptive Republican nominee Mike Rogers, who holds a comfortable 15-point advantage over El-Sayed but is statistically tied with Stevens.

But that’s not all: Democratic leaders are also growing alarmed that a bitter primary battle in Michigan’s competitive 7th Congressional District could hand the nomination to progressive activist William Lawrence. Former Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam and former Ukraine ambassador Bridget Brink are competing for many of the same establishment voters while relentlessly attacking each other, potentially splitting the moderate vote.

Strategists fear that could allow Lawrence, a co-founder of the Sunrise Movement, to win the primary and jeopardize the party’s chances of defeating Republican Rep. Tom Barrett in a district Donald Trump narrowly carried in 2024.