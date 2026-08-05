Welcome! An FBI intelligence agent has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency out of accounts seized from Russia-linked suspects.

🚨 HEADLINE: A deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could come "today or tomorrow," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says - CBS News

🔥 QUESTION: A French transgender basketball player looks WNBA-ready, so why hasn’t the ‘inclusive’ league called? - Fox News

👀 RIIIIIIIGHT: Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was caught on video blaming “the algorithm” for OnlyFans models showing up in his Instagram algorithm. - X

‼️ BREAKING: Perez Hilton 911 dispatch audio reveals horrific details of ‘suicide attempt’ - NY Post

😳 UNWELL: The Live Shopping App Where Some People Bid Until They’re Broke - WSJ

❌ GOOD: Rep. Wesley Bell beat former Rep. Cori Bush in their St. Louis Democratic primary rematch, ending the Squad alum's comeback bid - NBC News

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