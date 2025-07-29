Welcome! New York could become the first state to ban natural gas hook-ups.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump Environmental Protection Agency moves to repeal finding that allows climate regulation - AP

🔥 STICKER SHOCK: NJ residents hit with doubled energy bills under Gov. Murphy’s “disaster” green plan – Fox News

💥 MARKETS ON EDGE: These charts from Goldman Sachs show how much the stock market is in a speculative frenzy - Sherwood

🫏 MUST READ: Why Dems are suddenly confident about 2026 - Thompson at Axios

🏀 AN UNSERIOUS GAME: A WNBA game was halted when a player’s wig fell off. A fan was immediately ejected for making fun of the incident. - X

‼️ DISTURBING: Buttigieg DOT ignored safety issues to build dozens of windmill projects near highways, railroads - NY Post

📺 WATCH: Democrats ridiculed for “cringey” attempt to appeal to Gen Z voters – Fox News

🙄 MUST SEE: LA’s iconic 2nd Street Tunnel was repainted and then fully re-graffitied by vandals in less than a day – ABC7

➡️ NORTH CAROLINA: Wiley Nickel suspends NC Senate bid, endorses Cooper - The Hill

The Show Notes is my blueprint for the radio show and it is free this week while I am on vacation. Tune in now as Dan Mandis fills in for me.

Manhattan Shooting

The 27-year-old shooter who killed four people at a Midtown Manhattan office building yesterday was attempting to commit a mass murder at the NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator.

According to Mayor Adams, the gunman is known to have a documented history of mental illness and blamed the NFL for traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease associated with head injuries.

The shooter (whom we refuse to name) drove from Las Vegas over the weekend, before arriving in Midtown Manhattan at 6:30 yesterday evening, where he stepped out of his car and immediately opened fire with an M4.

Before turning the gun on himself on the 33rd floor of a Midtown Manhattan office complex, the shooter had killed an NYPD officer, a Blackstone executive, and severely injured an NFL employee. It is reported that the officer has two young children and a wife who was eight months pregnant.

Blackstone employees barricaded their offices as shots rang out in the building.

NEWS - Justice Department files formal complaint against Judge Boasberg

The Justice Department filed a formal complaint on Monday, accusing U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of misconduct and demanding that he be removed from a high-profile deportation case and face reprimand.

Boasberg has long faced the ire of President Trump, who at one point called for Boasberg’s impeachment over his handling of the case. But Monday’s letter escalates tensions with Trump’s Justice Department, which newly demands Boasberg be investigated and referred for appropriate discipline.

“Judge Boasberg’s actions have harmed the integrity and public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary,” Justice Department Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle wrote in the five-page complaint, which was obtained by The Hill.

Full story at The Hill.

📺 Netanyahu’s Favorability Problem

Related: New York Dems side with Mamdani on Israel, Netanyahu - Semafor

Union Pacific to Buy Norfolk Southern in $85 Billion Railroad Deal

Union Pacific, a freight rail giant, announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Norfolk Southern, another large railroad, in a deal worth $85 billion.

The merger would create the United States’ first coast-to-coast rail network and span some 50,000 miles across 43 states. But the deal would put around two-fifths of rail freight in the hands of one company, raising fears that it would reduce competition in a crucial industry.

Union Pacific, which operates west of the Mississippi River, and Norfolk Southern, whose tracks are mostly east of it, said the combined company would deliver freight faster by eliminating the need to switch railroads and opening new routes.

Full story at NYT (paywall) or KTAR (free).

📺 Dems Still Can’t Say, “No Boys In Girls’ Sports”

Houthis Threaten Ships Amid Israel Conflict

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels announced a “new phase” of operations against Israel, vowing to attack any merchant ships belonging to companies that do business with Israeli ports.

The warning – which applies “regardless of nationality” – raises the risk to global shipping in the Red Sea and beyond.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have already seized or struck multiple vessels, including the hijacking of a cargo ship operated by an Israeli-affiliated firm. The U.S. Navy has bolstered its presence in the region, even as Israel presses a military campaign against the Houthis’ bases in Yemen. Analysts say the Houthis’ widening targets could sharply disrupt trade routes and escalate the regional war beyond Israel’s immediate neighbors.

Full story at AP News.

Tweets that caught my eye:

(link)

Trending news:

Roy Cooper raises $3.4 million in first 24 hours of his Senate candidacy - Politico

Trump seeks quick Murdoch deposition in Wall Street Journal lawsuit over Epstein story – AP

Dramatic video shows a street race in Los Angeles ending in a fiery four-car pileup on the freeway – ABC7

EPA chief Zeldin delivers dagger to the heart of Obama's climate change agenda on ‘Ruthless’ podcast - Fox News

China may gain greater control of Panama Canal after BlackRock deal misses deadline - Fox News

JPMorgan Chase is nearing a deal to replace Goldman Sachs as Apple Card issuer, sources say - CNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene decries ‘horrific’ crisis in Gaza - The Hill

Effort to oust China-friendly lawmakers from office in Taiwan fails - SEMAFOR

Korea Pitches to Make US Shipbuilding Great Again for a Deal - Bloomberg (paywall)

JPMorgan Chase Nears a Deal to Take Over Apple’s Credit-Card Program - WSJ (paywall)

The Driver of Apple’s Exploding Valuation Is Under Threat. See What’s at Stake. - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot: