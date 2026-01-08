Welcome! The Minneapolis day care targeted in Nick Shirley's YouTube video is now closed.

🔥 MUST READ: The Middle Class Is Shrinking Because of a Booming Upper-Middle Class - AEI

😂 LOL: Stacey Abrams rules out 2026 bid for Georgia governor - AJC

↗️ STUNNING: Venezuela's stock market is now officially up +100% since President Maduro was captured by the US. - X

‼️ NEWS: Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer to retire after nearly 50 years in Congress - CBS

🥂 HEADLINE: Dr. Oz explains new alcohol guidelines: ‘Don’t have it for breakfast’ - NY Post

💰 DATE: IRS will start accepting tax returns Jan. 26 for the 2026 tax season - CNBC

🗑️ YIKES: Does Chip Roy need a financial planner? - X

😳GEEZ: Trump Sits Down With Times Reporters for Two-Hour Interview - NYT (free)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.