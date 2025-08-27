Welcome! Today’s edition of The Show Notes is free for everyone. If you’re not a paying subscriber, please consider joining here for 20% off.

🚨 🚨 BREAKING: A shooter opened fire during mass at a Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing two and injuring 17.

🫏 NEWS: Democrats weigh mini-convention before 2026 midterms - Axios

➡️ HEADLINE: Fox News Anchor John Roberts Hospitalized With ‘Severe Case of Malaria’ - Mediaite

💍 SWIFT: CBS’s Olivia Larinaldi had the best live reaction to Taylor Swift’s engagement.

🔥 WORTH READING: Fox News reporter raises eyebrows for pushing back on Trump: ‘Not afraid of pissing off the base’ - The Independent

🚨 DISTURBING: A Teen Was Suicidal. ChatGPT Was the Friend He Confided In. - NYT (free)

Quote of the day:

“As armed National Guard troops patrol the nation’s capital as part of an unprecedented federal takeover of Washington’s police department, handling crime is now a relative strength for President Donald Trump, according to the latest AP-NORC poll.” -AP

Cracker Barrel Caved

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino ignored top investors and pressed forward with a multiple-year rebranding effort that would cost in excess of $700 million. After days of sweeping bipartisan backlash, Cracker Barrel is scrapping its new logo.

Details: A new report from Fox Business shows that Masino dismissed at least four warnings from a prominent investor who called the rebranding efforts "obvious folly." Investor Sardar Biglari ultimately sent shareholders a letter saying, "Cracker Barrel is not a broken brand but it has a broken board." Ouch.

The Democrats

As the DNC’s summer meeting comes to a close in Minneapolis, Chairman Ken Martin is facing a slew of questions about the direction of the party.

Martin initially introduced a resolution that would tacitly recognize Israel’s right to exist. After extensive backlash from the antisemitic wing of the party, he withdrew his own resolution.

Beyond ideological problems, the party is plagued by financial issues dating back to the Biden administration and compounded by the Harris campaign. This is exclusive reporting from CNN:

A segment of the DNC programming was dedicated to pivoting party language on crime away from “tough on crime” to “serious about safety.” Former Biden pollster John Anzalone blasted the idea:

Marco Rubio asked President Trump if he could issue an executive order to stop people from getting married on Saturdays during college football season.

IMPORTANT: Xi Unleashes China’s Biggest Purge of Military Leaders Since Mao

On a crisp April morning in Beijing earlier this year, China’s most senior military leaders gathered for a routine tree-planting ceremony that ended up providing a rare glimpse into the secretive world of power politics under President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of the event, reports spread that He Weidong — the second-highest ranking uniformed officer in the People’s Liberation Army — was the latest casualty of a sweeping purge that had already taken down two former defense ministers. Less than three years ago, Xi had appointed He as a vice chair of the Central Military Commission (CMC) over more senior generals, indicating he was one of the president’s chosen men to run the Communist Party’s armed forces.

As surprising as He’s disappearance was, it fit a growing pattern under Xi. China’s leader has ousted almost a fifth of the generals whom he personally appointed while running the country, something his predecessors never did, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of TV footage, parliamentary gazettes and other public records. Moreover, Xi’s purge has left the CMC with only four total members, down from seven when his third term started. That’s the fewest in the post-Mao era, the Bloomberg analysis shows.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).

➡️ Related: Why Does Xi Keep Purging Loyalists? Look to Stalin and Mao for the Answer. - NYT (free)

➡️ Also: The State Department’s 2024 Human Rights report on China is out. It documents genocide, forced labor, and repression that stretches beyond China’s borders. - X

Lisa Cook

A CNN investigation found that Lisa Cook did commit mortgage fraud by claiming a residence in Michigan and Atlanta as her primary home. Scott Bessent went on Fox Business to demand her resignation.

🔥 Gates Foundation Quietly Cuts Ties With Firm Linked to Democrats

America’s largest charitable foundation has quietly ceased backing a nonprofit network closely associated with the Democratic Party and criticized by conservatives, a symbolically significant blow to a powerful player in liberal politics.

The Gates Foundation decided in late June to halt making grants to nonprofit funds administered by the consulting firm Arabella Advisors, according to an internal foundation announcement reviewed by The New York Times.

That decision, attributed to the foundation’s chief executive, Mark Suzman, has sparked unease in the world of progressive philanthropy. Some nonprofits that work with Arabella are already seeking distance from the firm in order to preserve their relationships with the Gates Foundation, which primarily supports health initiatives around the globe.

Full story at NYT (free).

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

🚨 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged 2 weeks ago - ABC

Trump administration to take over D.C.'s Union Station - Axios

UPDATE : Judge blocks administration from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia until at least October - ABC

At least 34 soldiers kidnapped in Colombia after clashes with FARC dissidents - Reuters

American Eagle turns to Travis Kelce for its next big A-list collab following its controversial Sydney Sweeney ad - BI

Democratic leaders withdraw measure clarifying the party position on the Israel-Hamas war - AP

Pregnant Teenager Is Killed in Road Rage, but Her Baby Is Delivered Alive - NYT (free)

Atlanta-based Flock Safety halts cooperation with federal agencies - WSB

For many families, every meal is a struggle in Venezuela’s economic crisis - AP

Prosecutors Fail to Secure Indictment Against Man Who Threw Sandwich at Federal Agent - NYT (paywall)

The Myth That Democrats ‘Go High’ Is in Desperate Need of Busting - NR (paywall)

