Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy's avatar
Randy
6h

Mr. President, if you are concerned (rightfully so, IMO) about Intel CEO's connections to China, why would you not share that same concern regarding having so many Chinese citizens benefiting from our colleges?

Side note: isn't it time to fire Howard Lutnick?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynne Fulwood's avatar
Lynne Fulwood
5h

About home owning, it's also true that people are not getting married till later in life and putting off having children. Maybe that's also a reason for not buying homes when you're in your 20's. Why be tied down to a house when you don't have a family?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture