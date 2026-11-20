Welcome! Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles heel at an indoor soccer game yesterday.

‼️ CRISIS IN GEORGIA: The Wave Swept Out the Farmer and Brought in Bees - Me on Substack.

🔥 STAT OF THE DAY: 33% of Trump 2024 voters didn’t vote in 2026. - Frank Luntz

🦛 WHAT: Cincinnati Zoo’s famed Fiona the hippo dies days after eating a visitor’s hat - AP

😂 LOL: An AI fire suppression system at a Chinese ski resort doused a food booth sign covered in flame graphics, mistaking it for a real fire. - X

🌊 WHAT I’M READING: “The blue wave was built mostly by who voted, not by who changed sides.” - Quantus Insights

👀 NOTABLE: Senate passes Trump-backed permitting bill - Axios

❌ NOTE TO THE GOP: Even down-ballot, you have to actually campaign. - NYT (free)

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The Big Story: Russian Missiles Strike NATO Territory

Two Russian cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone reportedly struck inside Poland overnight, marking a dangerous escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine and prompting NATO to scramble fighter jets in response.