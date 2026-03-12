Welcome! 85-year-old James Clyburn just announced he is running for reelection.

🚨 BREAKING: CA gov. candidate Eric Swalwell rents a room in a family of three’s home to claim he lives in California - NY Post

‼️ OUCH: America Assembled an All-Time Baseball Lineup. It’s Barely Surviving the WBC. - WSJ (free)

😳 PROBLEM: Last year, a study found that the percentage of regular churchgoers identifying as pro-life plummeted from 63 percent (in 2023) to 43 percent (in 2025). - TGC

😂 LOL: Paxton’s pastor joins faith team for Cornyn - BNG

😂 LOLOL: Paul Begala thinks Pete Hegseth personally ate $6.9 million worth of lobster tail in September. - X

👉 DATA: Conservatives who attend church weekly are the least likely to have ever been diagnosed with a mental health condition. - Ryan Burge

