Welcome! Is the SEC going to kick out LSU at the December meeting?

🔥 TRENDING: Jensen Huang admitted to more affairs before Nvidia took him back - NY Post

‼️ DISTURBING: Iranian singer receives 74 lashes over online concert without hijab - MSN

🚪 OUT: Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), who already lost re-election, is resigning effective December 1 after the House Ethics Committee found he made unwanted sexual advances toward a staffer. The report says his behavior “could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse.” - Daily Caller

👀 INTERESTING: What led to Democrats’ sweeping victories in Georgia: ABC News analysis - ABC

🚨 OUTRAGE: Alleged drunken driver was over 3 times the limit when he killed newly engaged woman days after jail release - Fox News

📉 DIP: Anthropic sinks 12%, falling below $83 IPO price - CNBC

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Inside the White House’s Push to Reinstate Jensen Huang