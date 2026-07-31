Welcome! Kamala Harris just moved into a new Malibu neighborhood that has virtually no residents.

‼️ STORY OF THE YEAR: Graham Platner’s replacement fathered two kids with his second cousin - NY POST

🇪🇸 NEWS: Spain’s PM blames trafficking gangs as 60,000 cross into Ceuta from Morocco, with 41 deaths - AP

🚨 AGAIN: Anthropic’s AI models hacked 3 organizations during testing - Politico

🔥 STUNNING: More than $1 trillion has been spent on capital investments for AI since 2023. - FT (paywall)

👀 FASCINATING: New York Will Regret Going Into the Grocery Business - BLOOMBERG (free)

💥 OVERNIGHT: CENTCOM completed a “heavy wave of strikes” on dozens of IRGC targets — command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal defense sites — in retaliation for Iran’s attempted ballistic missile attack on US troops in Jordan - Fox News

⚖️ FIGHT: Trump floated temporarily withdrawing Todd Blanche's AG nomination and "putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office.” - Forbes (free)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. I am on family vacation this week, but Jeff Katz is filling in today. Listen live here.

Musk Plans $100 Million Midterm Push for Republicans

Elon Musk appears to be back in the Republican fold and is preparing to spend heavily to help the GOP in November’s midterm elections.

Musk has reportedly authorized America PAC to spend between $100 million and $120 million on a new voter-turnout operation across at least eight states. The effort is expected to initially focus on key Senate races in Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan and Ohio, with possible investments in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

The massive commitment would further widen Republicans’ advantage over Democrats in outside spending. While Democratic Senate candidates have posted strong fundraising numbers in several battlegrounds, party officials are increasingly concerned they could be overwhelmed by Republican super PACs and allied groups.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee remains engulfed in financial and leadership turmoil. Less than four months before the midterms, the DNC’s debt exceeds its cash on hand, and the party has taken out a substantial loan against its headquarters to stay afloat. The mounting dysfunction boiled over today, with top donors reportedly describing DNC Chair Ken Martin as “beyond embarrassing to Politico.”