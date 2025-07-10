Welcome! OpenAI is releasing a web browser to compete with Chrome and Safari.

🚨 DETAILS: Secret Service suspends 6 agents tasked with protecting Trump during July 2024 assassination attempt - Fox News

🚀 NASA: Trump taps Sean Duffy as interim NASA administrator - The Hill

😳 MUST READ: Trump faces MAGA trust crisis over Epstein debacle - Axios

➡️ NEW: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell again last week.

🔥 DEI: T-Mobile is ending its DEI policies according to a new filing with the FCC.

‼️ OUCH: GOP Sen. Thom Tillis says Hegseth is 'out of his depth' as defense secretary - NBC

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.