Welcome! Did UCLA just find a loophole in the college football transfer portal?

📺 MUST WATCH: James Talarico calls women "neighbors with a uterus." - X & X

‼️ OUTRAGE: Illegal immigrant with criminal past released prior to sexually assaulting Arlington woman - ABC7

❌ HEADLINE: Bret Michaels Is Fifth Act to Pull Out of ‘Freedom 250’ in D.C - Variety

🚨 BREAKING: Trump DOJ ‘lawfare’ fund temporarily blocked by judge as suit proceeds - CNBC

🔥 HAPPENING NOW: Trump is meeting with his national security team in the Situation Room to make a final decision on a short-term deal with Iran. - X

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