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🚨 DISTURBING: New report details ‘systematic’ rape and sexual violence during Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel - CNN

🔥 OOPS: Amazon employees giving AI ‘unnecessary tasks’ to inflate token use - NTN

‼️ MUST READ: Redistricting Makes the House Map a Bit Redder, but Not By Enough to Protect Republicans from a Wave - Center For Politics

🗑️ STUNNING: NYC dumping record $43B into public schools — at a whopping $44K per pupil — despite plummeting enrollment, poor test results - NY Post

🇺🇦 NOTABLE: Ukraine and U.S. move toward landmark drone defense deal - CBS

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Stat of the day:

Gas Tracker:

Inflation

The year-over-year U.S. inflation rate for April climbed to 3.8%, marking the highest reading in more than three years.

Nearly 40% of the month-over-month increase was driven by surging gas prices, with most of the remaining inflation tied to rising food and shelter costs.

For the first time in roughly three years, inflation over the trailing 12 months (3.8%) outpaced average wage growth (3.6%), underscoring the reality that many American workers continue to lose ground financially.

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas highlighted the impact on beef prices since President Donald Trump’s first term:

NYT Lies?

Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times wrote a bizarre piece yesterday claiming to unearth a litany of sexual assaults against Palestinians in Israeli prisons, some of which were perpetrated by dogs the IDF trained to rape inmates.