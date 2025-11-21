Welcome! A French court just halted the sale of Blaze Pascal’s calculator.

🇳🇬 MOMENTS AGO: Pupils abducted from Catholic school in fresh Nigeria attack - BBC

✈️ TODAY: NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani set to meet with President Trump at White House today - CBS

📚 MUST READ 1: Schools Are Accommodating Student Anxiety — and Making It Worse - Columbia

🇨🇳 MUST READ 2: China’s shadow navy trains to take Taiwan - Reuters

₿ CRASH: Bitcoin fell below $81,000 before picking up slightly, experiencing its worst month since the crypto collapse in June 2022 - Quartz

‼️ NEWS: US consumer sentiment fell in November to one of the lowest levels on record as Americans’ views of their personal finances soured. - Bloomberg (paywall)

