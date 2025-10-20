Welcome! Zohran Mamdani was chumming it up with the unindicted coconspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Quote of the day:

“Before Sunday, teams had lost 1,602 consecutive games when trailing by at least 18 points with six minutes to play. Denver, though, changed that with 33 points in the fourth quarter, its most in a quarter in franchise history and tied for the second most in a quarter in NFL history.” -ESPN

Economic Problems

The Kobeissi Letter has a stunning thread on the concerning blaring warning signs in the US stock market and the concerning behavior of retail investors.

In September 2025, US investors took on an additional $67 billion in margin debt, bringing the total to a record $1.13 trillion.

Investor leverage has almost doubled in just two years, matching the rapid buildup seen right after the 2020 pandemic. As a share of GDP, margin debt is now hovering just below its 2021 record high.

U.S. households now have a record 52% of their assets in equities, surpassing the 2000 dot-com peak and double the level seen after the 2008 crash.

U.S. options trading just hit a new record of 108 million total contracts on Friday, with 61 million call options alone.

This data underscores the warning first raised by Apollo’s Torsten Slok and later echoed by Mohamed El-Erian. “Something remarkable is going on in the equity market. Stock prices of companies with negative earnings have, in recent months, outperformed stock prices of companies with positive earnings.”

