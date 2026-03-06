Welcome! Today’s Show Notes are open to everyone thanks to a sponsorship from my friends at Swiss America.

1️⃣ BEFORE ELECTION DAY: Spanberger says she has ‘no plans’ to do redistricting in Virginia if elected - The Hill

2️⃣ AFTER ELECTION DAY: “I'm voting YES on Virginia's redistricting amendment.” - Spanberger on X

🚨 BOOM: Trump says no deal with Iran to end war without ‘unconditional surrender’ - CNBC

💨 HEADLINE: NJ Girl Scouts troop in hot water for selling cookies outside pot shop to meet high demand - NY Post

🔥 NEWSY: Trump says he’ll help pick Iran’s leader, predicts regime change in Cuba - Politico

🚨 OUTRAGE: Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating the Oct. 7 attacks

Quote of the day from Admiral Brad Cooper

"In just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire.”

You’re Fired

President Trump fired Krisi Noem on Thursday afternoon and is proposing Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as her replacement.

How we got here: In addition to having an ongoing affair with Corey Lewandowski, Noem purchased two luxury Gulfstream jets and leased a Boeing Business 737 that had a bedroom and a bar onboard. The planes cost more than $270 million, making it "the world's worst deal to buy an aircraft," as one official told Axios. But Noem and Lewandowski had the first lady travel on one of the planes as an insurance policy to cover the excessive spending.

But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the department’s $220 million television ad buy that was ordered by Noem and heavily featured her. Noem claimed to John Kennedy during a tense Tuesday hearing that Trump approved the ad, but the President says he did not.

After the hearing, Trump called Kennedy, outraged at Noem, and floated the possibility of Mullins during the call. Here’s the exchange:

After the testimony, Kennedy told Fox News the following:

"I heard the Secretary say that she went to the President and said, I propose to spend a quarter billion dollars on TV advertisements in which I am the star, and the President thought that was a swell idea, that's what I heard the Secretary say. Her version of the truth and the President's version of the truth are decidedly different."

But the best non-dog shooting story of Kristi Noem came out last month.

Details: After switching aircraft, Secretary Noem reportedly fired a Coast Guard pilot when she realized her favorite blanket wasn’t on board. The pilot was told to find a commercial flight home, only to be called back shortly afterward when officials realized no one else available could fly the plane.

Russia

Russia is providing Iran with targeting information to attack American forces in the Middle East, the first indication that another major U.S. adversary is participating — even indirectly — in the war, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence. The assistance, which has not been previously reported, signals that the rapidly expanding conflict now features one of America’s chief nuclear-armed competitors with exquisite intelligence capabilities. Since the war began Saturday, Russia has passed Iran the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft, said the three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.

Full story at Washington Post (free).

Khamenei

50 Israeli fighter jets dropped more than 100 bombs this morning over underground bunkers in downtown Tehran, where the remaining regime leaders are thought to be hiding.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates is weighing freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held in the Gulf state, according to people familiar with the discussions, a move that could sever one of Tehran’s most important economic lifelines. If the U.A.E. goes ahead, it would significantly curb Tehran’s access to foreign currency and global trade networks as its domestic economy, already buckling under inflation, is now engulfed in a military conflict. Emirati officials have privately warned Iran—which has fired more than 1,000 drones and missiles at targets in the U.A.E.—of the possible action, people familiar with the warnings said. It isn’t clear when, or if, the Emirati government will decide to act.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Jobs

Us payroll missed expectations, falling by 92,000 positions in February after Bloomberg predicted a 55,000 gain. The news comes after January jobs data was revised downward for a total of 126,000 positions. As Heather Long points out, almost every major industry group shed jobs in February.

Private sector overall: -86,000

Hospitality -27,000

Healthcare -28,000

Manufacturing -12,000

Transport/warehouse -11,000

Construction -11,000

Information -11,000

WSJ : Kuwait Cuts Oil Production as Storage Fills Up

Kuwait has begun cutting production at some oil fields after running out of room to store its bottled-up crude, people familiar with the matter said, signaling a broader storage crisis that poses new risks to the global market. The country, a founding member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is discussing limiting its production and refining capacity further, to just what it needs to cover domestic consumption, the people said. A decision on those broader cutbacks is expected within days, they said. Data provider Kpler said it has seen indications that Kuwait has started to cut production, adding that the country would have to cut more output in the coming days, as storage would otherwise fill up in around 12 days. Shutting in an oil well risks long-term damage to reservoir pressure and incurs high restart costs, usually making it a measure of last resort. Restarting production can take days or even weeks depending on the reservoir.

Full story at WSJ (free).

POLITICO : ‘This L is on her’

Black Democratic strategists, lawmakers and activists are frustrated that Texas Democrats rejected Jasmine Crockett as their Senate nominee Tuesday night — but they also saw it coming. Following Crockett’s single-digit loss, they recounted a laundry list of why she fell to state Rep. James Talarico: Her campaign was unfocused; she had an insufficient campaign infrastructure to challenge Talarico, even though she earned the backing of former Vice President Kamala Harris. They also said her media strategy relied too heavily on social media rather than television ad buys — typically seen as critical in a sprawling state like Texas and its nearly two dozen media markets. “People who don’t understand politics will be upset because Jasmine was their hero,” said Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones, a Democrat. “But for people who understand politics, [Crockett] literally had no ground game.” She added: “This L is on her.”

Full story at Politico.

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Gas prices spike in Georgia as national average climbs above $3 - Fox 5

Desperate Planned Parenthood now selling Botox, lip fillers and laughing gas to make cash after Trump slashed funding by $100M - NY Post

LUCAS Kamikaze Drones Lauded As “Indispensable” By U.S. Admiral In Charge Of Iran War - TWZ

California Dems host $100K spa and golf fundraiser – and even the lobbyists aren’t impressed - NY Post

Replacing Senator Mullin - X

‘Is This Insider Information?’ The Prediction Market Bets Driving a Campus Frenzy - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot:

