Welcome! A mom and daughter were told they would be kicked out of a WNBA game if they didn’t cover up their shirts supporting women’s sports.

🚨 BREAKING: Hayden Panettiere, star of ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 36 - ABC

🇰🇵 QUESTION: Why is Donald Trump defending North Korea? - X

‼️ PROBLEM: 13% of all credit card balances are now overdue by 90 days or more.

🇷🇺 NOTABLE: Senior Russian banker fired after scathing speech on wartime economy - The Guardian

🔥 OUTRAGEOUS: 58% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism, but only 32% have a positive view of capitalism. - CBS

➡️ JUST IN: Supreme Court rejects renewed Trump appeal in E. Jean Carroll case - USA Today

🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS: Get your tickets now for my Not Safe For Radio show, on October 10th at the Gas South Arena in Atlanta.

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

The Vice President Thinks Low Prices Are Bad

Read my two pieces here and here

MUST READ 1 : Young Men In Crisis

MUST READ 2 : College Students Doing Middle School Math

I teach mathematics at UC Berkeley. Three days a week, I stand in front of lecture halls with 500 to 1,400 students. By the second week of the semester, I already know who is in trouble. Some students are five to eight years behind in mathematics. Office hours that should be spent discussing integrals instead become lessons on fractions and basic algebra you would expect students to learn in middle school. That is why this spring and summer, thousands of faculty members across all 10 UC campuses — including more than two-thirds of UC’s mathematics faculty — signed open letters(opens in new tab) urging the system to restore the SAT and ACT in admissions. Five Nobel laureates joined us, along with professors from across the university, including Beatriz Manz, Berkeley’s first Latina full professor. We did so because what an admission letter is supposed to mean — that a student is ready to attend the school — no longer matches what we see in our classrooms.

Full story at The San Francisco Standard.

Iran

The self-imposed 60-day deadline to establish a nuclear deal with Iran came and went yesterday, with Iranian officials telling the Jerusalem Post there are no plans for an extension.