THE SHOW NOTES: NYE Terror Attack Avoided, Trump's Warning to Iran, CBS News' Promise
Welcome to the 1st Show Notes of 2026!
🚨 PLOT FOILED: Potential New Year’s Eve terror attack in North Carolina thwarted, FBI says - FoxNews
‼️ AND SO IT BEGINS: NYC Mayor Mamdani blasted for revoking city policies that support Israel - NY Post
🚗 LICENSE CRACKDOWN: Tennessee will no longer recognize driver’s licenses issued to undocumented immigrants by other states - News Channel 5
📡 CAN YOU TRUST THEM?: CBS Evening News promises to tell the truth - CBS News
⛽️ NOT IN CALIFORNIA: Gas prices: 23 cents per gallon lower than last New Year’s Day - Washington Examiner
🏥 WHAT NOW?: ACA subsidies have expired, spiking premiums - NewsNation
🥦 EATING HEALTHIER: SNAP crackdown: 5 states implement soda and candy ban effective immediately - MassLive
I am off today, back Monday. Victor Armendariz fills in. Listen here