Welcome to the 1st Show Notes of 2026!

🚨 PLOT FOILED: Potential New Year’s Eve terror attack in North Carolina thwarted, FBI says - FoxNews

‼️ AND SO IT BEGINS: NYC Mayor Mamdani blasted for revoking city policies that support Israel - NY Post

🚗 LICENSE CRACKDOWN: Tennessee will no longer recognize driver’s licenses issued to undocumented immigrants by other states - News Channel 5

📡 CAN YOU TRUST THEM?: CBS Evening News promises to tell the truth - CBS News

⛽️ NOT IN CALIFORNIA: Gas prices: 23 cents per gallon lower than last New Year’s Day - Washington Examiner

🏥 WHAT NOW?: ACA subsidies have expired, spiking premiums - NewsNation

🥦 EATING HEALTHIER: SNAP crackdown: 5 states implement soda and candy ban effective immediately - MassLive

I am off today, back Monday. Victor Armendariz fills in. Listen here