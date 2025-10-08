THE SHOW NOTES: October 7th Celebrations, Jon Ossoff's Non-Georgia Donors, & Jay Jones Keeps Getting Worse
Welcome! The Associated Press is using an obscure death in war-torn Myanmar to fact-check Marco Rubio.
‼️ ON OCTOBER 7TH: A speaker told a Hamas-supporting crowd in NYC to carry out attacks in the United States. - X | Clip 1, Clip 2, Clip 3
🚨🚨 GEORGIA: Where do the top contributions to Jon Ossoff’s campaign come from? California and New York. - X
➡️ NEW: Jay Jones cancels Virginia fundraiser amid “two bullets” backlash - Axios
🇨🇳 MUST READ: How China Threatens to Force Taiwan Into a Total Blackout - WSJ (paywall)
✝️ JD GREEAR: Faithfulness amid the Culture War - TGC
😂 HEADLINE: Trigger Warnings Make You More Likely to Be Triggered, Study Finds - Vice
