Welcome! Zohran Mamdani is attacking Israel for an “ongoing genocide” on the third anniversary of the attacks of October 7th.

QUOTE: “A top American biologist believes that Russia’s mysterious pneumonic plague outbreak could actually be something much more sinister.” - The Daily Beast

OPTICS: Trump sons’ investments have won billions in Pentagon contracts since his election - ABC

WATCH: Mike Rogers just dropped an ad breaking with Trump, demanding the tariffs must be dropped. - X

AGAIN: Another Ken Paxton leak just dropped, and this time, Paxton said of Trump and the Iran war, "I don't know what's behind some of the decisions." - X

STUNNING: Former CIA official accused of stealing $40M in gold bars pleads guilty - NPR

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Stunning:

On the anniversary of October 7th, Reuters chooses to focus on Gaza: