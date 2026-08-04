Welcome! The Arctic is just as hot as Orlando, Florida.

📈 MARKETS: The Dow closed at a record 53,014 as oil plunged on the strike pause — WTI fell 5% to $80.79 - Yahoo Finance

🗓️ TODAY: Prediction markets give the radical DSA-endorsed Abdul El-Sayed a 98% chance of beating his primary opponent in Michigan despite being outspent eight to one.

‼️ NOTABLE: Ronald S. Lauder, a major funder of conservative political causes, has not given a single dollar this year to Republicans in his home state, and his super PAC has gone idle. - NYT (free)

🗑️ HEADLINE: Reliably red Ohio suddenly a red-hot mess for GOP - Axios

🙄 BAD TRUMP: “They're making too much money. Chevron, too much money. ExxonMobil, too much, too much money. They better cut the retail price” - X & SEMAFOR

‼️ NOTABLE: Trump Has Discussed Ousting Jeanine Pirro After Reflecting Pool U-Turn - WSJ (free)

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