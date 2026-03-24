THE SHOW NOTES: Oil Price Jump, Iran Negotiations, ICE Arrives, & Bostonian of the Year
Welcome! Delta is suspending its special congressional desk service for members of Congress until the shutdown is over.
🚨 BREAKING: Stitt picks energy executive Alan Armstrong as next Oklahoma senator - Politico
🛢️ NEWS: Oil rises, with Brent climbing back above $100 as optimism fades over Iran war de-escalation - CNBC
😂 LOL: “Bostonian of the Year” ordered to pay back $224K she stole from her own nonprofit - MassDaily
👉 DISTURBING: See a Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of the Fatal LaGuardia Crash - WSJ (free)
‼️ MIRACLE: Flight attendant survives being thrown from Air Canada flight in deadly LaGuardia crash: ‘Total miracle’ - Fox News
🐍 NO NO NO: A massive boa constrictor was found on Atlanta’s Beltline yesterday.
🇦🇫 NEWS: Afghanistan frees US citizen Dennis Coyle over a year after Taliban arrest - Fox News
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