Welcome! Delta is suspending its special congressional desk service for members of Congress until the shutdown is over.

🚨 BREAKING: Stitt picks energy executive Alan Armstrong as next Oklahoma senator - Politico

🛢️ NEWS: Oil rises, with Brent climbing back above $100 as optimism fades over Iran war de-escalation - CNBC

😂 LOL: “Bostonian of the Year” ordered to pay back $224K she stole from her own nonprofit - MassDaily

👉 DISTURBING: See a Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of the Fatal LaGuardia Crash - WSJ (free)

‼️ MIRACLE: Flight attendant survives being thrown from Air Canada flight in deadly LaGuardia crash: ‘Total miracle’ - Fox News

🐍 NO NO NO: A massive boa constrictor was found on Atlanta’s Beltline yesterday.

🇦🇫 NEWS: Afghanistan frees US citizen Dennis Coyle over a year after Taliban arrest - Fox News

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