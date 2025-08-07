THE SHOW NOTES: Old Man River, Hacking The Federal Judiciary, Census News, & Behead Christians In Africa
Welcome! A Texas Democrat is apologizing for comparing redistricting to the Holocaust.
🚨 ALARMING: Hackers have likely compromised the identities of confidential informants by breaching the electronic case filing system used by the federal judiciary.
🔥 STUNNING: California has issued TWO new building permits since the Palisades fires last year.
🇷🇺 NEW: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could meet as soon as next week.
❌ OUCH: Intel shares drop after Trump calls for CEO to resign immediately - CNBC
🏎️ VROOM: Chevrolet Camaros have a theft rate 39 times higher than the average vehicle.
😳 WOW: 3 people from U.S. base in Antarctica evacuated in high-risk rescue operation: "Nothing short of heroic" - CBS
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.