🔥 BREAKING: S&P 500 hits 7,000 for the first time - CNBC

🚨 DEM CRISIS: NY, California will lose a combined 6 House seats after 2030, census figures analysis shows - NY Post

😳 OUTRAGE: Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls but was just snubbed for the NFL Hall of Fame.

‼️ PHILLY DA Larry Krasner to ICE Agents: “If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades…we will find your identities!” - X

❌ AGAIN: Amazon slashes another 16,000 jobs across the company - NBC

Ilhan Omar was attacked by a deranged man with an unknown liquid substance while speaking at an event last night.

During a town hall in Minneapolis, James Kazmierczak, 55, approached Omar and began spraying her with an unknown liquid from a spray bottle. While Omar was shaken but uninjured by the attack, a BBC reporter in the room claimed the liquid had a sour, chemical smell. Police have not identified the substance.

A preliminary report from the Department of Homeland Security found that two federal officers fired their weapons during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

Notably, the report did not say that Pretti attacked officers or pulled a weapon, as HHS’s Kristi Noem previously claimed. The White House’s Steven Miller went so far as to claim that the Border Protection team in Minneapolis “may not have been following” proper protocol.

With Noem gone and Tom Homan now on the ground in Minneapolis, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz welcomed Homan and praised him as “a professional” during a surprising interview on CNN.

Thomas B. Edsall wrote a must-read story in The New York Times noting the Democratic Party’s shift to the left.

The authors tracked key word usage in Democratic platforms from 2012 to 2024 and found the frequency of the word “hate” increasing by 1,323 percent; “white/Black/Latino/Latina” by 1,137 percent; “L.G.B.T./L.G.B.T.Q.I.+” by 1,044 percent; and “equity” by 766 percent. Over the same period, usage of “father/fathers” fell 100 percent; “crime/criminal” by 30 percent; “responsibility” by 83 percent; “middle class” by 79 percent; and “veteran” by 31 percent. Finally, in November, Politico’s Elena Schneider reported the findings of a 21-state research project funded by Democracy Matters involving polling, dozens of focus groups and message testing. “Working-class voters see Democrats as ‘woke, weak and out of touch’ and six in 10 have a negative view of the party,” she wrote.

US intelligence raises doubts about Venezuela leader’s cooperation

U.S. intelligence experts are casting doubt on whether Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, is willing to work with the Trump administration by officially severing relationships with American adversaries, according to four sources familiar with the findings.

U.S. officials have said publicly they want the interim president to sever relations with close international allies like Iran, China and Russia, including expelling their diplomats and advisers from Venezuela. But Rodriguez, whose swearing-in ceremony was attended by representatives of those countries early this month, has yet to publicly announce such a move. She became president after the U.S. captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. The U.S. intelligence reports said it was not clear if she is fully on board with the U.S. strategy in her country, according to the sources, who declined to be identified by name.

The administration’s concern was serious enough that CIA Director John Ratcliffe was dispatched to Caracas on January 15 to meet with the new leader. Earlier this week, it was reported that US forces gave Rodriguez just 15 minutes to decide whether she would help the United States “or be eliminated” during the raid that captured Maduro.

📺 Josh Shapiro Blasts Biden-Harris Over Internet Failure

NY POST: $236M program for California’s mentally ill has helped just 22 people in four years

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s $236 million program to help those with severe mental illness who bounce between homelessness and jail has helped a measly 22 people since the its launch in 2022, a new report reveals. Newsom’s CARE Court was billed as a “completely new paradigm” to get the mentally ill off the streets and into treatment, with up to 12,000 people expected to benefit, the Daily Mail reported. But only 22 people have been sent to treatment over the past four years, after a state analysis found that up to 50,000 could be eligible for the program. The 22 court-ordered cases were among roughly 3,000 petitions filed statewide as of October. Of those, only 706 were approved, including 684 voluntary agreements that never intended the meet program’s goal, according to the Daily Mail.

Full story at NY Post.

NYT : Troop Casualties in Ukraine War Near 2 Million

The number of Russian and Ukrainian troops killed, wounded or missing during nearly four years of war is on track to reach two million by this spring, according to a new study, a stunning toll as Russia’s assault on its neighbor grinds on. The study, published on Tuesday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that nearly 1.2 million Russian troops and close to 600,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed or wounded or were missing. That would put the overall casualty figure for both countries combined at almost 1.8 million. Full story at NYT (free).

CBS : Trump threatens Iran with “far worse” attack than June strikes if it doesn’t negotiate a nuclear deal

President Trump threatened Iran on Wednesday with an attack “far worse” than the strikes he ordered against the country’s nuclear sites in June if Tehran doesn’t agree to a deal to curb its nuclear program. “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,” Mr. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!” Mr. Trump said that if Iran did not come to an agreement with the United States, the U.S. could carry out an attack worse than its previous one in June, when it hit multiple nuclear sites with bunker busting bombs.

Full story at CBS.

Zimbabwe inflation drops to single digits for first time in decades - SEMAFOR

Republicans turn on Noem, demand resignation - Axios

Iranian man describes surviving deadly protest crackdown - CBS

Rembrandt’s ‘Young Lion Resting’ drawing on view in Saudi Arabia - SEMAFOR

Top Hunt aide charged taxpayers $44,000 in hotel expenses - Politico

UnitedHealth is reeling from a nearly 20% stock rout after warning investors about its first revenue decline in decades - Fortune

NASA plane makes belly landing at Texas airport, video shows - CBS

Russian strike on passenger train in northeastern Ukraine kills 5 - NBC

