Welcome! People freaked out when they saw a guy climbing The Schere in Vegas yesterday. Turns out, it was Alex Honnold, the Free Solo guy.

👉 TODAY: Anthropic’s CEO is meeting with Susie Wiles at the White House to descalate the feud with the Trump administration.

🚨 CHINA: U.S. intelligence detects signs China is weighing giving Iran advance radar systems - CBS

🔥 NEWS: 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon takes effect - CNBC

‼️ STUNNING: Washington, D.C. is on pace for roughly 42 murders this year, the lowest since at least 1930. - X

👀 MUST READ: It’s Getting Harder to Tell Investing From Gambling, and It’s Not Your Fault - WSJ (free)

📺 MUST WATCH: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on progressivism. - X

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