Welcome! When July 4th fireworks go horribly wrong.

🚨 BREAKING: Belgian federation to challenge FIFA’s decision to let Folarin Balogun play in World Cup match - AP

🗳️ SHAKE-UP: Mallory McMorrow abruptly dropped out of Michigan's Democratic Senate primary, leaving a center-vs-left showdown between Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed on August 4. - Fox News

👰‍♀️ DEETS: The details from Taylor Swift’s wedding. - X

📺 NOTABLE: Netflix Viewers Are Abandoning Shows After One Season - Bloomberg (free)

‼️ AGAIN: Pictures show aftermath of Paul Pelosi’s alleged hit-and-run crash — as he faces charges - NY Post

👀 HEADLINE: ‘The View’ turned down Mamdani request to bring on Israel-hating candidates over fear of FCC - NY Post

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