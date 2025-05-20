Welcome! A DoorDash driver got lost and ended up on the Chicago O'Hare International Airport tarmac.

🙃 NEWS: Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old captor girlfriend are now engaged.

📺 MUST WATCH: Hillary Clinton really hates Republican women. - X

🚨 BREAKING: Keisha “Crime Wave” Bottoms announces run for Georgia governor.

🙄 RIIIIIGHT: James Comey promises he was completely unaware of the violent implications of his social media post.

🔥 OUTRAGE: The wife of a former British politician has been jailed for 31 months over her online rant about migrants.

🫏 SHOT: Transgender Coloradans receive new discrimination protections as Gov. Polis signs bill into law - Denver Post

🫏 CHASER: Christian summer camp says Colorado will shut it down over gender policy - Denver Post

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Original Sin