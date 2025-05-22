Welcome! Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act has passed the House. Read my full take here.

🚨 BREAKING: The U.S. government will stop putting new pennies into circulation next year. - WSJ (free)

🔥 UNDER REPORTED: Israel preparing to strike Iran fast if Trump's nuclear talks break down - Axios

😂 OUCH: ABC brass urges ‘The View’ hosts to tone down the Trump criticism - Washington Times

❌ JUST IN: Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from launching taxpayer-funded religious charter school - ABC

PASSED: One Big Beautiful Bill