Welcome! LA is implementing a $30 minimum wage for some workers, and the result is chaos.

👀 MUST READ: 2 Swalwell accusers discuss his downfall and the fear of coming forward: “He thought he was untouchable” - CBS

🔥 BACKLASH: How an Image Depicting Trump as Christ Sparked a Backlash on the Religious Right - WSJ (free)

❌ NEWS: Tony Gonzales announces plans to quit Congress early - Axios

👉 HEADLINE: Accused liar claimed she was detained by ICE for two days — but was actually at hotel getting spa treatments - NY Post

📺 WATCH: Raising a child to age 18 now costs more than $303,000—a staggering 27.8% increase since 2023. - X

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