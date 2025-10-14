Welcome! A Democratic group backing Mamdani has condemned the Gaza ceasefire and is calling for more anti-Israel resistance.

🔥 DISTURBING: Hamas carries out public executions — just hours after signing peace treaty with Israel - NY Post

➡️ JUST IN: Instagram to Limit Content for Teenage Users Based on PG-13 Ratings - WSJ (free)

🚨 TEST: Susan Collins faces her strongest reelection test ever. - NPR

😂 LOL: Man Compared Frequently To Hitler Gets Standing Ovation From Israeli Parliament For Peace Deal - NotTheBee

‼️ EXACTLY: Now Comes the Hard Part for the Gaza Cease-Fire Plan - NYT (free)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Shutdown

The Trump administration is exploring alternative funding options to sustain key government programs as the shutdown enters its second week.

Details: According to a senior administration official, the Office of Management and Budget is developing plans to ensure federal law enforcement officers continue receiving paychecks. The move mirrors President Trump’s recent directive guaranteeing pay for 1.3 million active-duty military personnel throughout the shutdown.

Context: At the same time, the administration is working to keep the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC, operating without interruption. A White House official confirmed that hundreds of millions of dollars in Section 32 tariff revenues will be used to support the program, which serves more than six million Americans each month.

“OMB is making every preparation to batten down the hatches and ride out the Democrats’ intransigence,” an OMB official told Punchbowl News. “Pay the troops, pay law enforcement, continue the RIFs, and wait.”

Ad : Consumers Research

For years, I’ve warned about the dangers of big banks using the financial system to push political agendas. But thanks to Consumers’ Research and the Open Banking Rule, consumers have access to more competitive banking options than ever before. That’s why I’m proud to stand with Consumers’ Research as they fight to keep you in charge of your financial future, not big banks that discriminate against conservatives and crush competition. Learn more about their work here.

Important:

Original story at AP.

China Escalates US Trade Fight With Curbs on Shipping

China sanctioned the US units of a South Korean shipping giant and threatened further retaliatory measures on the industry, the latest in a series of tit-for-tat moves as Beijing and Washington jockey for leverage before expected trade talks.

The sanctions, which prohibit people or organizations in China from transacting with US units of Hanwha Ocean Co., helped fuel a slump in global equities on Tuesday as traders dialed back hopes for an easing of tensions between the world’s largest economies.

Hanwha Ocean closed down 6.2%, while shares of Chinese shipbuilders rallied.

China’s moves escalate a long-standing dispute with the US over maritime dominance. Both sides have already slapped special port fees on each other’s vessels, while the US has rallied allies — especially South Korea — to help it revive a moribund American shipbuilding industry. The battle has implications for the global economy, as vessels are responsible for moving more than 80% of international trade.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall)

OUTRAGE

CNN’s Christine Amanpour: “The Israeli hostages have probably been treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns & chips that Hamas had.”

Post-Woke Era?

(link)

Harvard Students Skip Class and Still Get High Grades, Faculty Say

Harvard University is one of the most difficult schools to gain admission to, with the school turning away some 97 percent of applicants every year.

But once they get in, many of its students skip class and fail to do the reading, according to the Classroom Social Compact Committee, a group of seven faculty members that produced a report on Harvard’s classroom culture that has been fueling debate since it was released in January.

When they do show up for class, they are focused on their devices, and are reluctant to speak out. Sometimes it is because they are afraid of sharing ideas that others will disagree with. But often, they have not read enough of the homework to make a meaningful contribution, the report continued.

Full story at NYT (free).

Ad: American Energy

For years, my friends at the American Energy Institute sounded the alarm on the progressive war on affordable energy. But thanks to the Trump administration’s commitment to safe, reliable nuclear energy, America’s energy future is brighter than ever. That’s why I am partnering with my friends at American Energy Institute to drive economic prosperity through abundant, affordable, and reliable energy for everyone. Learn more about the bright future of American energy here.

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

In reading, the nation’s students are still stuck in a pandemic slump - NPR

Jamie Dimon says auto company bankruptcies reveal ‘early signs’ of excess in corporate lending - CNBC

White House to continue RIFs as shutdown drags on - Politico

Walmart says customers will soon be able to use ChatGPT to shop - NBC

A town-by-town snapshot of huge political change in one key state — and what it means in 2025, 2026 and beyond - NBC

New federal changes to commercial driver’s licenses already impacting CA truck drivers - ABC7

Blue city street takeover suspects torched police cruiser in ‘hell-bent’ attack on cops - Fox News

Exclusive: AI writing hasn’t overwhelmed the web yet - Axios

Bessent tells the FT that struggling China wants ‘to pull everybody else down with them’ - CNBC

How Taylor Swift Rewrote the Business of Record Sales - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot: