🚨 STAT 1: Layoff announcements top 1.1 million this year, the most since 2020 pandemic - CNBC

‼️ STAT 2: Obamacare subsidies granted without documentation to 90% of fake accounts set up by government watchdog - NY Post

👀 STAT 3: Almost a quarter of a million more children are projected to die in 2025 than in 2024. - WSJ (free)

🇺🇸 BEN SASSE: When 1 in 12 freshmen can’t do middle school math, that suggests America is in trouble. - WSJ (free)

😳 TRENDING: Turning Point breaks silence on Candace Owens’s wild Charlie Kirk assassination claims - Dailymail

⛔️ FIVE YEARS LATER: FBI arrests suspect in 2021 D.C. pipe bomb case - CBS

